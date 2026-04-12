Türkiye’s resort city Antalya will once again become a global diplomatic hub this April, as world leaders, ministers and senior officials gather for one of the most prominent international forums on the calendar.

Held under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties”, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 (ADF2026) will bring together leaders to address global instability and shape the future of international diplomacy.

The fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum will take place in Antalya from April 17 to 19.

Since its launch in 2021, the forum has steadily grown into a leading platform for dialogue, cooperation, and high-level diplomatic engagement worldwide.

This year’s edition is expected to host representatives from more than 150 countries, including heads of state, ministers, and senior officials from international organisations.

More than 20 heads of state, 15 deputy leaders, and over 50 foreign ministers are expected to take part, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

In total, the forum is set to bring together more than 460 high-level participants, including around 75 representatives from international organisations, alongside nearly 5,000 guests.

The ADF26 will feature broad geographical representation, with nearly half of participating heads of state coming from Africa and Europe.