TÜRKİYE
2 min read
World leaders gather in Türkiye for 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum
More than 20 heads of state and 50 foreign ministers will attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 to discuss political, economic and regional challenges.
World leaders gather in Türkiye for 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum
[File Photo: Antalya Diplomacy Forum] Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 will feature over 40 sessions addressing global political and economic issues.
11 hours ago

Türkiye’s resort city Antalya will once again become a global diplomatic hub this April, as world leaders, ministers and senior officials gather for one of the most prominent international forums on the calendar.

Held under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties”, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 (ADF2026) will bring together leaders to address global instability and shape the future of international diplomacy.

The fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum will take place in Antalya from April 17 to 19.

Since its launch in 2021, the forum has steadily grown into a leading platform for dialogue, cooperation, and high-level diplomatic engagement worldwide.

This year’s edition is expected to host representatives from more than 150 countries, including heads of state, ministers, and senior officials from international organisations.

More than 20 heads of state, 15 deputy leaders, and over 50 foreign ministers are expected to take part, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

In total, the forum is set to bring together more than 460 high-level participants, including around 75 representatives from international organisations, alongside nearly 5,000 guests.

The ADF26 will feature broad geographical representation, with nearly half of participating heads of state coming from Africa and Europe.

RECOMMENDED

Among foreign ministers, 40 percent are from Africa, 35 percent from Europe, and 22 percent from Asia, according to sources.

RelatedTRT World - Takeaways from Antalya: Diplomacy is the way out of a fragmented world

Dozens of sessions will focus on global issues

The programme will include more than 40 sessions and leader-level panels, addressing global transformation, uncertainty and shifting regional dynamics.

Discussions will also cover major political, economic, environmental, and technological challenges shaping the evolving global order.

Side events will focus on issues including the Balkans Peace Platform, Gaza, the Turkic States, and a four-way meeting involving Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

RelatedTRT World - Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 kicks off under theme of 'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World'
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
UK shelves Chagos Islands handover after Trump opposition
VP Vance arrives in Pakistan to start crucial US–Iran talks
Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
South Korea leader shares video of Palestinian child 'abused' by Israeli troops, enraging Tel Aviv