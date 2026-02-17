WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel arrests Al-Aqsa mosque imam ahead of Ramadan
The arrest of Sheikh al Abbasi from the mosque compound comes at a time when Israel has moved to illegally take over parts of the occupied West Bank.
Israel arrests Al-Aqsa mosque imam ahead of Ramadan
Abbasi said no reason was given for the ban, calling it distressing after his recent return from a year-long recovery. Image: X/@AlQastalps / Others
6 hours ago

Israeli forces on Monday evening arrested the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Mohammed al-Abbasi, from inside the mosque’s courtyards in occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that “Israeli forces detained Sheikh al-Abbasi inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque" without giving any reason.

It added that the arrest “comes amid escalating Israeli measures against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, including restrictions on imams, preachers and worshippers stationed there, limitations on the entry of worshippers, and intensifying incursions carried out by settlers under heavy protection from Israeli police.”

Ramadan access restrictions

Hours before his arrest, Israeli authorities barred Sheikh al-Abbasi from entering the mosque compound for one week, with the order subject to renewal.

Abbasi said earlier he was not informed of the reason for the ban, describing the move as deeply distressing, particularly after recently returning to his duties following a year-long recovery from a serious car accident.

The restrictions come as preparations intensify for Ramadan prayers, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians gather at Islam’s third-holiest site.

RECOMMENDED

‘Fascist occupation’

On Tuesday, Hamas condemned al-Abbasi’s arrest, saying he was served with an order banning him from Al Aqsa Mosque and describing the move as blatant interference in the mosque’s affairs and an assault on its imams.

Hamas added that Israeli actions at Al Aqsa Mosque amount to escalating violations against the site’s sanctity. It accused authorities of restricting worshippers, blocking Ramadan preparations and allowing increased settler raids.

The Palestinian resistance group described these measures as attempts to control and “Judaise” the mosque, limit freedom of worship and impose a temporal and spatial division.

Occupied East Jerusalem, particularly the Old City and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, has been witnessing rising tensions amid tightened Israeli security measures, including arrests and ban orders against religious figures and Palestinians in Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Israel plans Ramadan curbs on Al-Aqsa Mosque access
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia jails US citizen for four years over Kalashnikov parts smuggling
Guatemala ends state of emergency as gang crackdown cuts crime
Deadly stabbing attack in Australia's Sydney
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks
Lebanon says next Hezbollah disarmament phase to take four months
Nigeria announces arrival of 100 US soldiers following Trump's claims of Christian 'persecution'
UN experts urge probe into Epstein files, warn crimes against humanity possible
'Racist slob' and 'modern Klansman' Randy Fine faces resignation calls over rabid anti-Muslim post
Israel’s 'land grab' in occupied West Bank flagrant violation of international law: UN
Iran denies links to oil vessels seized by India
Ireland's Sinn Fein to boycott White House St Patrick’s Day over Israel's Gaza genocide
Canada's Carney to tour India next month amidst US tariffs and dispute over Sikh killing
'ICE-style enforcement': Dozens of rights groups slam new EU immigrant policy
Trump is 'deeply committed to your success', Rubio tells Hungary's Orban
US security guarantees must precede territorial concessions: Zelenskyy