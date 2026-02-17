Israeli forces on Monday evening arrested the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Mohammed al-Abbasi, from inside the mosque’s courtyards in occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that “Israeli forces detained Sheikh al-Abbasi inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque" without giving any reason.

It added that the arrest “comes amid escalating Israeli measures against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, including restrictions on imams, preachers and worshippers stationed there, limitations on the entry of worshippers, and intensifying incursions carried out by settlers under heavy protection from Israeli police.”

Ramadan access restrictions

Hours before his arrest, Israeli authorities barred Sheikh al-Abbasi from entering the mosque compound for one week, with the order subject to renewal.

Abbasi said earlier he was not informed of the reason for the ban, describing the move as deeply distressing, particularly after recently returning to his duties following a year-long recovery from a serious car accident.

The restrictions come as preparations intensify for Ramadan prayers, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians gather at Islam’s third-holiest site.