The first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years started on Friday in Istanbul.

Kiev said it is seeking an "unconditional ceasefire" in the fighting. Moscow says it wants to address the "root causes" of the conflict and revive failed 2022 negotiations.

The meeting started following the conclusion of the interaction between Turkish, US, and Ukrainian delegations hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In an opening speech at Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan says: 'We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace'

He sat at the head of a table in front of Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian flags -- with Russian and Ukrainian delegations facing each other, footage from the room showed.

Both sessions took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, a historic venue frequently used for major diplomatic engagements.

The meetings will bring together senior figures from each country.

Representing Türkiye will be Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has played a central role in coordinating peace efforts.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye's Fidan meets Russian delegation in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks

The US delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will head Kiev’s team. On the Russian side, Presidential Adviser Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation.