Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke by phone with South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung to discuss bilateral relations, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News has reported, citing an anonymous government source.

Monday’s phone call was the first contact between the two leaders since Lee took office on Wednesday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of their first face-to-face meeting, with Ishiba emphasising the importance of dialogue and cooperation as "partners" in addressing global challenges.

Ishiba is expected to attend the G7 meeting beginning on Sunday in Canada. While South Korea is not a member of the G7, the presidential office has announced that Lee has accepted Canada's invitation to participate in the multilateral huddle.

Despite obstacles stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, ties between Tokyo and Seoul significantly improved under the administration of Lee's predecessor, Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted over his aborted martial law attempt in December.

A trial of President Lee

Meanwhile, a Seoul court said on Monday it will indefinitely postpone a trial of President Lee on charges of violating election law in 2022.

South Korea's Supreme Court ruled in May, before Lee was elected, that Lee had violated election law by publicly making "false statements" during his 2022 presidential bid, and sent the case back to an appeals court.

The Seoul High Court, which had scheduled a hearing for the case on June 18, said on Monday that it will postpone the hearing "to be decided later" without a date, a court spokesperson confirmed.