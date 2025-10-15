ASIA PACIFIC
Bangladesh, WFP push for more funding to aid 1.3 million Rohingya refugees
Bangladesh's chief adviser and WFP's acting executive director meet in Rome to discuss urgent funding needs as food aid for Rohingya remains under severe pressure.
A Rohingya refugee child runs down the stairs of a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 27, 2025. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met on Tuesday in Rome with World Food Programme (WFP) Acting Executive Director Carl Skau, where they reaffirmed their commitment to securing increased funding to support Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh.

Skau called on Yunus at a hotel in the Italian capital, said a statement from Yunus’s office.

In the meeting, he said the Rohingya remain one of the UN agency’s top agenda items as there is an urgent need for funding for Rohingya refugees.

He also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to mobilising food aid for the 1.3 million Rohingya refugees sheltered in Cox’s Bazar district along Bangladesh’s southeastern coast, most of whom fled a crackdown by Myanmar’s military in 2017.

The two men also discussed the potential for securing funding from new sources, including wealthy nations and multilateral financial institutions.

Skau, however, said that following fresh humanitarian aid commitments, including from the US and the UK, the WFP would continue providing a $12 monthly food stipend to each Rohingya refugee.

Earlier, the UN food programme cut food rations for the refugees in half due to a severe funding shortage caused by factors including the US administration’s move to curtail support to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a key support provider to the refugees.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing famine situations in Gaza and Sudan and the growing challenges in mobilising funds to combat global hunger affecting tens of millions of people.

Skau also mentioned the WFP’s ongoing efforts to deliver hundreds of food trucks into Gaza amid rising food insecurity affecting nearly 300 million people globally.

SOURCE:AA
