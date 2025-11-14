TÜRKİYE
Türkiye brings home three gold medals from Pakistan naval competition
Türkiye’s naval team dominated the international competition in Karachi, surpassing teams from nine other participating nations.
The Turkish navy demonstrated skills in sailing, swimming, and seamanship. [Photo: Turkish Naval Forces]
November 14, 2025

Türkiye won the 5th edition of the international naval competition in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Thursday, the Pakistani navy said in an official statement.

The nautical competition included competitions in sailing, swimming, lifesaving skills, and seamanship.

“Türkiye clinched the championship trophy with three gold medals, while the team from Iran secured the runners-up position,” the navy statement said.

Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Abbasi distributed prizes among the winners, congratulating the winning teams, and encouraged all participants to continue “striving for higher standards of professional excellence.”

Participants from Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the host team from Pakistan, took part in the competition.

The event aims to promote water sports in Pakistan and foster friendly competition among navies in the field of nautical sports.

The ceremony was attended by senior naval officers, foreign service attaches, and numerous civil dignitaries, according to the statement.

SOURCE:AA
