Türkiye won the 5th edition of the international naval competition in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Thursday, the Pakistani navy said in an official statement.

The nautical competition included competitions in sailing, swimming, lifesaving skills, and seamanship.

“Türkiye clinched the championship trophy with three gold medals, while the team from Iran secured the runners-up position,” the navy statement said.

Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Abbasi distributed prizes among the winners, congratulating the winning teams, and encouraged all participants to continue “striving for higher standards of professional excellence.”