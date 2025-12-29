TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
HÜRJET deal marks historic defence export breakthrough for Türkiye
Thirty HÜRJET aircraft are to be delivered to Spain under a long-term training and support programme.
HÜRJET deal marks historic defence export breakthrough for Türkiye
Spain chooses Turkish-built jet trainer under TUSAŞ–Airbus partnership / AA
December 29, 2025

Türkiye’s first domestically developed jet trainer and light attack aircraft, HÜRJET, has secured a €2.6 billion export agreement with Spain, marking a historic milestone for the country’s defence industry.

Under Spain’s Integrated Advanced Flight Training System programme, the Spanish Air and Space Force selected the HÜRJET jet training aircraft to meet its training requirements.

A contract was signed between Türkiye’s Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), Airbus and Spain’s Ministry of Defence.

HÜRJET aircraft will be produced at TUSAŞ facilities, with deliveries expected to begin in the final quarter of 2028 and continue until 2036.

Presidency of Defence Industries head Haluk Gorgun said the agreement represents a landmark export success.

"With a 30-aircraft export package, HÜRJET has been officially selected by the Spanish Air and Space Force, marking a historic export achievement for the Turkish defence industry," Gorgun said.

RECOMMENDED

He described the deal as clear evidence that Türkiye has become a trusted, preferred and influential defence exporter.

"Within the framework of this programme, which has a total budget of €2.6 billion, deliveries are planned to begin in 2028," he said.

"The signed agreement represents a high-value, multi-dimensional defence export package. It includes not only the export of HÜRJET aircraft, but also an integrated advanced pilot training architecture, ground-based simulation and training systems, maintenance and sustainment infrastructure, and long-term operational support elements."

Gorgun said the inclusion of a domestically designed and produced jet training aircraft in the inventory of a European and NATO member state demonstrated the level Türkiye’s defence industry has reached in design, production, system integration, certification and sustainability.

He added that HÜRJET has strengthened Türkiye’s position as a high-technology producer and exporter in the field of air platforms, elevating defence exports in both scale and quality.

RelatedTRT World - Mass production set to begin for Türkiye's advanced Hurjet trainer jet: officials
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia