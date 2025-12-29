Türkiye’s first domestically developed jet trainer and light attack aircraft, HÜRJET, has secured a €2.6 billion export agreement with Spain, marking a historic milestone for the country’s defence industry.
Under Spain’s Integrated Advanced Flight Training System programme, the Spanish Air and Space Force selected the HÜRJET jet training aircraft to meet its training requirements.
A contract was signed between Türkiye’s Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), Airbus and Spain’s Ministry of Defence.
HÜRJET aircraft will be produced at TUSAŞ facilities, with deliveries expected to begin in the final quarter of 2028 and continue until 2036.
Presidency of Defence Industries head Haluk Gorgun said the agreement represents a landmark export success.
"With a 30-aircraft export package, HÜRJET has been officially selected by the Spanish Air and Space Force, marking a historic export achievement for the Turkish defence industry," Gorgun said.
He described the deal as clear evidence that Türkiye has become a trusted, preferred and influential defence exporter.
"Within the framework of this programme, which has a total budget of €2.6 billion, deliveries are planned to begin in 2028," he said.
"The signed agreement represents a high-value, multi-dimensional defence export package. It includes not only the export of HÜRJET aircraft, but also an integrated advanced pilot training architecture, ground-based simulation and training systems, maintenance and sustainment infrastructure, and long-term operational support elements."
Gorgun said the inclusion of a domestically designed and produced jet training aircraft in the inventory of a European and NATO member state demonstrated the level Türkiye’s defence industry has reached in design, production, system integration, certification and sustainability.
He added that HÜRJET has strengthened Türkiye’s position as a high-technology producer and exporter in the field of air platforms, elevating defence exports in both scale and quality.