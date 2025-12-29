Türkiye’s first domestically developed jet trainer and light attack aircraft, HÜRJET, has secured a €2.6 billion export agreement with Spain, marking a historic milestone for the country’s defence industry.

Under Spain’s Integrated Advanced Flight Training System programme, the Spanish Air and Space Force selected the HÜRJET jet training aircraft to meet its training requirements.

A contract was signed between Türkiye’s Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), Airbus and Spain’s Ministry of Defence.

HÜRJET aircraft will be produced at TUSAŞ facilities, with deliveries expected to begin in the final quarter of 2028 and continue until 2036.

Presidency of Defence Industries head Haluk Gorgun said the agreement represents a landmark export success.

"With a 30-aircraft export package, HÜRJET has been officially selected by the Spanish Air and Space Force, marking a historic export achievement for the Turkish defence industry," Gorgun said.