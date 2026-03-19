US President Donald Trump has been demanding help from Western allies to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning that NATO might face a “very bad future” and even rebuking British premier Keith Starmer for refusing to heed his call.

Like Starmer, other European leaders have not been too enthusiastic about Trump’s request, which could potentially drag them into the middle of the US-Israel war on Iran with unclear goals.

The joint US-Israel attacks on Iran have triggered a wave of retaliatory strikes by Tehran across the Gulf, targeting American military bases from the UAE to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

The Shia-majority country has also blocked off the strategic Strait of Hormuz, leading to a dramatic fall in oil exports and pushing crude prices above $100 a barrel.

Israel also attacked Iran’s oil depots and, most recently, targeted the South Pars gas field – the world's largest natural gas deposits – increasing fears across Europe of a severe energy crisis.

“The US is causing Europe a lot of problems, the most recent one being the strikes in Iran, which led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, making energy prices go up,” Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liege in Belgium, tells TRT World.

Increasing energy prices and growing political uncertainties from the Middle East to Eastern Europe are causing European consumers and industries to suffer, as “they feel that again it has been caused by the Trump administration,” observes the Belgian political scientist.

Amid the wave of attacks and counter-attacks between the US, Israel, and Iran, the Netanyahu government opened a new front in Lebanon, launching another ground offensive against Hezbollah, an ally of Tehran, while Iraqi Shia groups targeted US assets, including the American embassy in Baghdad.

While Europeans are following the current war with much anxiety due to the constantly changing narrative of the White House, worrying about its unpreparedness and incapacity to get out of the crisis, they are “almost marginally touched by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” Emmanuel Dupuy, a French political scientist at the Catholic University of Lille, argues.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) , just about four percent of the region’s crude flows are routed into Europe.

While Dupuy questions the reality of the Iranian blockade of the waterway, noting that some ships continue to transit the region, other experts point out that only commercial ships with Iranian interests are apparently able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Growing concerns

While Spain condemned Israel-US strikes on Iran and rejected any participation in the war, other states, from France to Germany, Belgium and Italy, have publicly called out Trump’s calls to create a collective force to ensure safe passage of commercial ships across the Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20 percent of total global oil flows.

Related TRT World - The Strait of Hormuz: The chokepoint that could shake the global economy

According to different estimates , at least 30 warships are required to secure commercial shipping across the waterway, signalling the difficult nature of the mission Trump demands.

Analysts also warn that while US-Israel strikes killed top Iranian political, religious and military leaders, the country’s decentralised command structure could still have the potential to inflict major damage on any force aiming to secure the strategic strait.

"We are not party to the conflict and therefore France ​will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context," French President Emmanuel Macron said ​on Tuesday at the start of a cabinet meeting in Paris, but also added that when the war de-escalates, France alongside other nations, might “take responsibility for an escort system."

While the UK considered sending warships to help the US, a British defence official said that “the level of threat is such that I don’t see many nations being willing to put warships into the middle of that threat right now.”

There are two major reasons Europeans are unwilling to engage in this mission, according to Gemenne.

First, Europeans consider that this is “a problem that the US administration has created, and now it has to deal with the problem. They feel this is Trump's war, not their war,” Gemenne says. “And the second reason is that Europeans will not engage in military operations in Iran.”