Israel’s far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has said that his government is “racing against time to wipe out Gaza and its Palestinian population,” adding that the territory will become “entirely Jewish.”

“The government is racing to wipe out Gaza. We are eliminating this evil. We are eliminating its residents,” Eliyahu told Israel’s Kol Barama radio.

“Gaza will become completely Jewish.”

Eliyahu, a member of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, dismissed concerns over growing hunger in the enclave.

“We do not need to deal with Gaza’s hunger,” he said.

The minister also lashed out at opposition figures critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, saying, “These sick people like Yair Golan and Ehud Olmert have lost their identity and their support for the people of Israel.”