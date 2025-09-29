Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed Donald Trump for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

"I commend US President Donald Trump's efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Erdogan said in a statement on Monday.

He added that Türkiye would continue to support the diplomatic process, saying Ankara is committed to helping establish "a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties."

His remarks came after Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.