Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed Donald Trump for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.
"I commend US President Donald Trump's efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Erdogan said in a statement on Monday.
He added that Türkiye would continue to support the diplomatic process, saying Ankara is committed to helping establish "a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties."
His remarks came after Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.
Trump said during the press conference that the Israeli leader was "very clear about his opposition to a Palestinian state … and I understand that."
Israel has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage so far in besieged Gaza.
It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins, while practically displacing all of its population.