Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that the country will immediately expel Ukrainian officials involved in forced military conscription after a Hungarian national died in Ukraine.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs shared the remarks on X on Wednesday, writing that "a Hungarian citizen has died as a result of forced conscription in Ukraine", and authorities are assisting the bereaved family.

In a video message attached to the post, Orban said the developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war were reviewed in Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, as "a few days ago another Hungarian compatriot of ours fell victim to forced conscription by the Ukrainian authorities".

"The government decided the people involved in forced conscription, the Ukrainian people, will be immediately expelled from the territory of Hungary," he added.​​​​​​​