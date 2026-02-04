WORLD
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
"The government decided the people involved in forced conscription, Ukrainian people, will be immediately expelled from the territory of Hungary," says Viktor Orban.
Orban accused Ukraine’s leadership of threatening Hungary. (File) / Reuters
February 4, 2026

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that the country will immediately expel Ukrainian officials involved in forced military conscription after a Hungarian national died in Ukraine.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs shared the remarks on X on Wednesday, writing that "a Hungarian citizen has died as a result of forced conscription in Ukraine", and authorities are assisting the bereaved family.

In a video message attached to the post, Orban said the developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war were reviewed in Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, as "a few days ago another Hungarian compatriot of ours fell victim to forced conscription by the Ukrainian authorities".

"The government decided the people involved in forced conscription, the Ukrainian people, will be immediately expelled from the territory of Hungary," he added.​​​​​​​

Last week, Orban accused Ukraine’s leadership of threatening Hungary and attempting to interfere in its domestic politics, vowing to block further support for Kiev and resist any fast-tracking of Ukraine’s European Union membership.

Orban said the pressure would not deter his government “from standing up for the interests of Hungarians,” reiterating that Hungary will not send financial support to Ukraine and will oppose any EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports.

Hungary’s Foreign Ministry also summoned Ukraine’s ambassador last week, accusing Kiev of attempting to influence Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 12, in favour of the main opposition Tisza Party.

SOURCE:AA
