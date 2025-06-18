Satellite images have revealed that all forward-deployed US Navy vessels have departed a key port in Bahrain, as Washington braces for a potential attack on Iran, Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

Satellite imagery analysed by open-source experts, including Ian Ellis on X, indicates that at least one littoral combat ship, four mine countermeasure vessels, and the special operations support ship M/V Ocean Trader are currently operating within the US Central Command’s area of responsibility.

Their departure indicates a shift toward strategic locations throughout the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman – critical areas within CENTCOM's area of responsibility, analysts told Newsweek.

On Monday, the USS Nimitz was redirected from the South China Sea to the Middle East, bringing the total number of US aircraft carriers in the region to two, amid conflict between Israel and Iran.