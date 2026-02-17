POLITICS
Court steps in as US immigration judge stops removal of Palestinian student
Mohsen Mahdawi, a student at Columbia University, was arrested by ICE agents last year and detained for 16 days.
Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi calls decision 'important step' for free speech protections / AP
5 hours ago

A US immigration judge has terminated removal proceedings against Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi, ending the Trump administration's effort to deport him, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Mahdawi, who led pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and has lived in the US for more than a decade, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last April during a citizenship interview and spent 16 days in ICE detention.

He was released on bail on April 30 after filing a habeas petition in the US District Court for the District of Vermont, arguing he was wrongfully detained in retaliation for constitutionally protected speech.

Attorneys for Mahdawi have notified the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that removal proceedings were terminated, marking a significant development in a case that has raised concerns about due process and free speech protections.

According to a letter filed with the court, the immigration judge ended the proceedings after the government failed to authenticate a memorandum purportedly from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The document, alleging Mahdawi threatened foreign policy interests, was the basis for his 2025 detention and removal case.

"I am grateful to the court for honoring the rule of law and holding the line against the government's attempts to trample on due process," Mahdawi said.

"This decision is an important step towards upholding what fear tried to destroy: the right to speak for peace and justice."

Brett Max Kaufman, senior counsel with the ACLU's Center for Democracy, said the outcome underscores the importance of judicial oversight in immigration cases.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
