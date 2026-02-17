A US immigration judge has terminated removal proceedings against Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi, ending the Trump administration's effort to deport him, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Mahdawi, who led pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and has lived in the US for more than a decade, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last April during a citizenship interview and spent 16 days in ICE detention.

He was released on bail on April 30 after filing a habeas petition in the US District Court for the District of Vermont, arguing he was wrongfully detained in retaliation for constitutionally protected speech.

Attorneys for Mahdawi have notified the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that removal proceedings were terminated, marking a significant development in a case that has raised concerns about due process and free speech protections.

According to a letter filed with the court, the immigration judge ended the proceedings after the government failed to authenticate a memorandum purportedly from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.