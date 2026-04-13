German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that the Iran war will have lasting consequences for the global economy, with Germany preparing to deal with a significant and prolonged burden on its own economy.

“We will feel the consequences of this war for a long time to come, even after it is over,” Merz said at a press conference in Berlin on Monday.

“Consequently, we are also preparing for a significant burden on the German economy for an extended period – and thus a considerable burden on private households as well.”

The conservative leader expressed regret over the end of US-Iran talks in Islamabad without an agreement, while noting he had anticipated difficulties from the outset.

“I wasn’t surprised by the decision to break off the talks in Islamabad. From the very beginning, I didn’t get the impression that they were really well prepared,” he told reporters, adding that reaching a diplomatic solution would be a lengthy process.

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