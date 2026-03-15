WAR ON IRAN
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Three Iranian women footballers reverse asylum bid, set to return home from Australia
Australia granted humanitarian visas to seven Iranian footballers last week after they sought asylum, saying they feared persecution if they returned home after choosing not to sing the national anthem at a Women's Asian Cup match.
Three Iranian women footballers reverse asylum bid, set to return home from Australia
FILE: Australia’s home affairs minister poses with five Iranian women’s soccer players granted humanitarian visas in Queensland, March 9 2026. / Reuters
March 15, 2026

Three members of the Iranian women's football team who had sought asylum in Australia have decided to return to Iran, Australia's government said on Sunday.

Australia granted humanitarian visas to seven Iranian footballers last week after they sought asylum, saying they feared persecution if they returned home after they chose not to sing the national anthem at a Women's Asian Cup match.

Four of the seven members have decided to leave Australia so far. Another member changed her mind last week.

"After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options," Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

"While the Australian Government can ensure that opportunities are provided and communicated, we cannot remove the context in which the players are making these incredibly difficult decisions," he added.

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The Iranian Football Association (FFIRI) named the players as Mona Hamoudi, Zahra Sarbali and Zahra Meshkehkar.

"After arriving in Malaysia and joining the rest of Iran's women's national football team, the three players will travel to Tehran in the coming days to once again be embraced by their families and homeland," FFIRI added in a statement.

The Iranian team's campaign in the Asian Cup started just as the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The team was eliminated from the tournament last Sunday.

RelatedTRT World - US says Australia to grant asylum to Iranian women footballers amid safety concerns
SOURCE:Reuters
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