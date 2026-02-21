More than 1,000 councillors across England have pledged their support for Palestinian rights ahead of the crucial local elections in May, as campaigners aim to make Palestine a central electoral issue.

The Councillor Pledge for Palestine, launched by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in December and backed by the Vote Palestine 2026 coalition, commits elected representatives to act to uphold Palestinian rights and ensure their councils are not complicit in Israel’s violations of international law.

Measures include divesting council pension funds from companies implicated in these violations.

Thirty-one councils have already passed motions or issued statements supporting pension fund divestment, a position backed by 46% of voters and opposed by just 14%, according to data by PSC.

"The mass movement for Palestine – which has brought millions onto Britain’s streets – is not going away. Vote Palestine will take our demands into the May elections and deliver a message to those seeking office: if you want our votes, stand up for Palestine," Dan Iley-Williamson, political organiser at PSC, said in a statement on Saturday.

Of the 1,028 councilors who have signed the pledge, 345 are Greens, 338 Labour, 104 Liberal Democrats, and three Conservatives, with hundreds more from the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, the Scottish Greens, and local parties, or serving as independents.

Notable signatories include Green Party deputy leader Mothin Ali, Trafford councillor and by-election candidate Hannah Spencer, Labour’s Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, and independent MP and Birmingham councillor Ayoub Khan.

The coalition is also promoting a People’s Pledge for Palestine, encouraging voters to support only candidates who have signed the Councillor Pledge.