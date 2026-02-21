WAR ON GAZA
Over 1,000 British councillors pledge support for Palestine ahead of May local elections
Councillors sign pledge to divest pension funds and take stand on Palestinian rights.
Green Councillor urged the council to take a stand for Palestinians, as it once did against South African apartheid. / Reuters
February 21, 2026

More than 1,000 councillors across England have pledged their support for Palestinian rights ahead of the crucial local elections in May, as campaigners aim to make Palestine a central electoral issue.

The Councillor Pledge for Palestine, launched by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in December and backed by the Vote Palestine 2026 coalition, commits elected representatives to act to uphold Palestinian rights and ensure their councils are not complicit in Israel’s violations of international law.

Measures include divesting council pension funds from companies implicated in these violations.

Thirty-one councils have already passed motions or issued statements supporting pension fund divestment, a position backed by 46% of voters and opposed by just 14%, according to data by PSC.

"The mass movement for Palestine – which has brought millions onto Britain’s streets – is not going away. Vote Palestine will take our demands into the May elections and deliver a message to those seeking office: if you want our votes, stand up for Palestine," Dan Iley-Williamson, political organiser at PSC, said in a statement on Saturday.

Of the 1,028 councilors who have signed the pledge, 345 are Greens, 338 Labour, 104 Liberal Democrats, and three Conservatives, with hundreds more from the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, the Scottish Greens, and local parties, or serving as independents.

Notable signatories include Green Party deputy leader Mothin Ali, Trafford councillor and by-election candidate Hannah Spencer, Labour’s Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, and independent MP and Birmingham councillor Ayoub Khan.

The coalition is also promoting a People’s Pledge for Palestine, encouraging voters to support only candidates who have signed the Councillor Pledge.

The move comes as Labour faces declining support nationally, raising concerns of potential losses in key councils.

Richard Burgon, Labour MP for Leeds East, said: “Keir Starmer’s refusal to stand up for the rights of the Palestinian people is wrong and has already badly hurt Labour at the polls. We saw that in the last general election and I fear we will see it again in the May local elections.”

Apartheid stand recalled

In some areas, the pledge could be decisive. In Hackney, where Labour holds a large majority, all six councillors from the Independent Socialists and several Green councillors have signed, compared with only three Labour representatives.

Green councillor and mayoral candidate Zoe Garbett said: “The council took a stand against South African apartheid and now it’s time we make a similar stand for the Palestinians.”

Independent Oxford councillor Hosnieh Djafari-Marbini said the pledge “highlights a candidate’s honesty, integrity, and consistency when it comes to the application of international law.”

Trafford councillor Hannah Spencer added: “People in Gorton and Denton – from all races and religions – are horrified at this inhumanity. They don’t want another Labour apologist for genocide, or a Reform cheerleader for Netanyahu. They want a real alternative. That’s what the Green Party is offering.”

SOURCE:AA
