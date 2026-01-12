AMERICAS
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
Washington has imposed economy-crippling sanctions on Cuba for decades, but US President Trump has ramped up the pressure in recent days.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2025, before he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin (FILE) / AP
January 12, 2026

Cuba's leader has said there were "no conversations" with the United States, after President Donald Trump threatened the communist-ruled island to "make a deal" or pay the price.

"There are no conversations with the US government except for technical contacts in the area of migration," Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on X on Monday after Trump said the nations were in talks following the US military abduction of Havana's ally, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

Trump on Sunday urged Havana to "make a deal" soon, pledging to cut off all oil and money Venezuela had provided before the arrest of Maduro in a lightning raid on January 3.

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

Trump provided almost no details about what potential deal he was referring to.

Diaz-Canel retorted that "no one" would tell Cuba what to do, adding Monday that relations with the US "must be based on international law rather than hostility, threats, and economic coercion."

RelatedTRT World - 'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
SOURCE:AFP
