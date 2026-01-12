Cuba's leader has said there were "no conversations" with the United States, after President Donald Trump threatened the communist-ruled island to "make a deal" or pay the price.

"There are no conversations with the US government except for technical contacts in the area of migration," Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on X on Monday after Trump said the nations were in talks following the US military abduction of Havana's ally, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

Trump on Sunday urged Havana to "make a deal" soon, pledging to cut off all oil and money Venezuela had provided before the arrest of Maduro in a lightning raid on January 3.

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."