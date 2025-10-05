China on Sunday unveiled its hangars housing J-35 and J-35A stealth fighter jets to the public for the first time, Global Times reported, citing a media outlet tied to the Chinese military.

The footage from the report by China Military Bugle displayed unpainted J-35 and J-35A jets being assembled at Shenyang Aircraft Company Limited, a subsidiary of the state-run Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The J-35, known as China's first homegrown carrier-based stealth fighter, has recently accomplished its initial electromagnetic catapult-assisted launch and recovery training on the nation’s aircraft carrier, Fujian.

The J-35A hangar, which houses the land-based variant of the J-35, was also featured in the footage.

The report noted that the J-35A incorporates an integrated aerodynamic-stealth structure.