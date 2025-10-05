ASIA PACIFIC
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Hangars housing J-35 and J-35A jets are unveiled as China highlights the capabilities of its stealth and counter-stealth fighters.
2. The J-35A is designed for air superiority and strike missions. [File picture] / AFP
October 5, 2025

China on Sunday unveiled its hangars housing J-35 and J-35A stealth fighter jets to the public for the first time, Global Times reported, citing a media outlet tied to the Chinese military.

The footage from the report by China Military Bugle displayed unpainted J-35 and J-35A jets being assembled at Shenyang Aircraft Company Limited, a subsidiary of the state-run Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The J-35, known as China's first homegrown carrier-based stealth fighter, has recently accomplished its initial electromagnetic catapult-assisted launch and recovery training on the nation’s aircraft carrier, Fujian.

The J-35A hangar, which houses the land-based variant of the J-35, was also featured in the footage.

The report noted that the J-35A incorporates an integrated aerodynamic-stealth structure.

Designed as a central part of stealth and counter-stealth air combat operations, the J-35A is mainly tasked with securing air superiority, though it is also capable of conducting surface strike missions.

Its core objectives include controlling airspace, fighting enemy aircraft, targeting ground and maritime air defences, and intercepting enemy fighters, bombers, cruise missiles, and other airborne threats, according to the report.

SOURCE:AA
