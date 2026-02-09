US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Armenia on Monday, before a scheduled trip to Azerbaijan, as Washington seeks to consolidate a peace process between the neighbours.

Vance is the most senior US official to visit Armenia, where he is also expected to advance a flagship project to improve road-and-rail infrastructure in the region.

His visit to Armenia — until recently a close Russia ally — comes as Moscow's influence has dwindled in the region since its 2022 offensive in Ukraine.

At a White House summit in August 2025, US President Donald Trump brokered an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan that saw the two countries commit to renouncing claims on each other's territory and refrain from using force.

Baku and Yerevan have fought two wars over the Karabakh region in recent years. Azerbaijan finally liberated the mountainous territory in a lightning offensive in 2023, ending three decades of occupation by Armenian separatists.

On Monday, Vance will hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the premier's office said. He will head to Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Tuesday.

The US State Department said the visit would "advance President Donald Trump's peace efforts and promote the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)".

Related TRT World - Armenia, Azerbaijan sign 'historic' US-brokered peace deal at White House

Economic gains