WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Qatari authorities beefed up security, with checkpoints on access roads to the mosque where the funeral was being held.
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Funeral begins for six killed in Israel Qatar strike. / AFP
September 11, 2025

Qatar has held a funeral procession for the victims of an Israeli attack in Doha.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also attended the funeral prayers at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al Wahhab Mosque in Doha on Thursday.

Five Hamas members and a Qatari security personnel were killed in the Israeli strike that targeted the capital on Tuesday.

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, identified its five slain members as Humam al-Hayya, the son of its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, his office director, Jihad Labad, and three bodyguards: Abdullah Abdul Wahid, Moamen Hassouna, and Ahmad Abdulmalik.

A Qatari security personnel, Corporal Badr Saad Al-Dosari, was also killed.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, affirming that all necessary measures have been taken “to safeguard lives and property.”

RECOMMENDED

One coffin bearing a Qatari flag and five others bearing Palestinian flags were brought to the mosque, live footage from Qatar television showed.

The interior ministry said the dead would be buried in the Mesaimeer Cemetery after the funeral at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abd al Wahhab Mosque.

Former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was also buried in Qatar after his assassination in Iran in July 2024 in an Israeli attack.

RELATEDTRT World - Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha

SOURCE:AFP, AA
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires