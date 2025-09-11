Qatar has held a funeral procession for the victims of an Israeli attack in Doha.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also attended the funeral prayers at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al Wahhab Mosque in Doha on Thursday.

Five Hamas members and a Qatari security personnel were killed in the Israeli strike that targeted the capital on Tuesday.

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, identified its five slain members as Humam al-Hayya, the son of its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, his office director, Jihad Labad, and three bodyguards: Abdullah Abdul Wahid, Moamen Hassouna, and Ahmad Abdulmalik.

A Qatari security personnel, Corporal Badr Saad Al-Dosari, was also killed.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, affirming that all necessary measures have been taken “to safeguard lives and property.”