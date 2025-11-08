AMERICAS
Tornado sweeps through Brazil, killing at least five
Rio Bonito do Iguacu in southern Brazil suffered a deadly tornado killing five and injuring around 130 with strong winds and fallen trees.
Homes and cars were damaged during the tornado in Parana. [File Photo / Reuters
November 8, 2025

A tornado killed at least five people and injured around 130 when it swept through parts of a town in southern Brazil on Friday, authorities said.

The twister overturned cars and damaged homes in the municipality of Rio Bonito do Iguacu, in Parana state, the local weather service reported.

"Five deaths have already been confirmed as a result of the tornado," the Parana civil defence said in a statement to AFP.

"Initial reporters also indicate that there are 30 people with serious or moderate injuries, and around 100 with minor injuries," the local rescue agency added.

Winds in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, population 14,000, reached between 180 and 250 kilometres per hour (110 and 155 miles per hour), according to Parana's environmental technology and monitoring system.

The agency said there were "fallen trees and even damage to masonry on homes."

The governor of Parana, Ratinho Junior, said on X that "security forces are on alert, mobilised and monitoring the cities affected by the severe storms."

An alert for dangerous storms was in effect for all of Parana as well as the southern states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, according to weather authorities.

SOURCE:AFP
