A tornado killed at least five people and injured around 130 when it swept through parts of a town in southern Brazil on Friday, authorities said.

The twister overturned cars and damaged homes in the municipality of Rio Bonito do Iguacu, in Parana state, the local weather service reported.

"Five deaths have already been confirmed as a result of the tornado," the Parana civil defence said in a statement to AFP.

"Initial reporters also indicate that there are 30 people with serious or moderate injuries, and around 100 with minor injuries," the local rescue agency added.

Winds in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, population 14,000, reached between 180 and 250 kilometres per hour (110 and 155 miles per hour), according to Parana's environmental technology and monitoring system.