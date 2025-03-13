India’s latest education policy has reignited a long-standing debate over language and governance, with strong pushback from the southern state of Tamil Nadu against what it sees as an imposition of Hindi.

The controversy raises broader questions about multilingualism, federalism, and national identity in a diverse democracy.

It started last month when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shared a policy draft which suggested holding two Class 10 board exams a year from 2025-26. This raised several questions regarding the language papers. According to the CBSE draft, there was a change in the Class 10 board exam language subjects when compared with the existing curriculum for 2024-25 as listed on the official CBSE website.

In the Class 10 draft policy , English and Hindi have been suggested as Language 1 and Language 2 among its subject groups, while other regional and foreign languages were in the regional and foreign languages group.

Historical context: India’s linguistic diversity

India is home to over 1,300 languages, with 22 officially recognised under the Constitution. While Hindi is the most widely spoken language, it is native to only about 44 percent of Indians.

Tamil Nadu, India’s southernmost state, in particular, has long resisted efforts to promote Hindi at the national level, seeing it as a challenge to its Dravidian linguistic heritage.

The resistance dates back to the 1960s when widespread protests in Tamil Nadu forced the Indian government to adopt a policy ensuring that English, alongside Hindi, would continue as an official language. This compromise has largely held for decades, but new government initiatives have reignited tensions.

Current controversy: NEP 2020 and language

The debate resurfaced with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and a recent government directive that requires central funding for education projects to prioritise Hindi-language institutions.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin has opposed this move, arguing that it undermines the rights of non-Hindi-speaking states.

The central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), argues that promoting Hindi fosters national unity and improves job prospects. Critics, however, say it places non-Hindi speakers at a disadvantage, particularly in federal government jobs and higher education.

Tamil Nadu has accused the federal government of withholding $247 million in education funds due to its refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the funds, asserting, “Tamil Nadu will not be blackmailed into surrendering.”