The United States has said that it stands by the "brave people of Iran," and President Donald Trump "has made it clear all options are on the table to stop the slaughter," US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council.

"President Trump is a man of action, not endless talk like we see at the United Nations. He has made it clear all options are on the table to stop the slaughter," Waltz told the Security Council meeting, which Washington had requested on Thursday.

But Trump after days of sabre-rattling, adopted a wait-and-see posture, saying he had been told that the killings were easing and that he believed there was no current plan for large-scale executions.

Waltz dismissed allegations by Iran that the protests are "a foreign plot to give a precursor to military action."

"Everyone in the world needs to know that the regime is weaker than ever before, and therefore is putting forward this lie because of the power of the Iranian people in the streets.

They are afraid. They're afraid of their own people," Waltz said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged "maximum restraint at this sensitive moment and calls on all actors to refrain from any actions that could lead to further loss of life or ignite a wider regional escalation," senior UN official Martha Pobee told the council.