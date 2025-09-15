WAR ON GAZA
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Sanchez said last week that Spain has de facto been applying an export ban on weapons to Israel since 2023, and the government will now urgently legislate a permanent ban.
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash. / AFP
September 15, 2025

The Spanish government has cancelled a contract worth nearly $825 million for Israeli-designed rocket launchers, according to an official document seen by AFP.

The move on Monday comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced last week that his government would "consolidate in law" a ban on military equipment sales or purchases with Israel over its genocide in Gaza.

The contract, awarded to a consortium of Spanish companies, involved the purchase of 12 SILAM rocket launcher systems derived from the PULS platform made by Israeli firm Elbit Systems, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Military Balance.

Spain has also formalised the cancellation of another contract for 168 anti-tank missile launchers, which were to be manufactured under licence from an Israeli company.

In April, Spain cancelled a contract to purchase ammunition rounds for its police force from an Israeli firm.

Spain, a long-time critic of Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, pledged in October 2023 to stop selling weapons to Israel over its war on Gaza and last year widened that commitment to include weapons purchases from Israel.

On September 8, Spain's Foreign Ministry called its ambassador in Tel Aviv for consultations, hours after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused the Spanish government of being "anti-Semitic" following its new measures against Israel-bound ships and aircraft over the war on Gaza.

Israel imposed entry bans and personal sanctions on two Spanish officials, Yolanda Diaz, deputy premier, and Sira Rago, minister for youth and children, over their strong criticism of Israeli practices in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Madrid will also prohibit ships transporting fuel to Israeli forces from using Spanish ports. Aircraft carrying defence material will be banned from Spanish airspace.

Other measures include banning imports from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, limiting Spanish consular services to Spanish citizens living in the occupied territories to the bare minimum, and increasing Spain’s presence in Rafah with additional troops and new joint projects with the Palestinian Authority to provide food and medicine.

SOURCE:AFP
