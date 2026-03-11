The European Union said on Tuesday that the level of violence in the occupied West Bank is “unacceptable” and urged Israeli authorities to take immediate action to prevent additional attacks against Palestinian civilians.

A EU spokesperson said that since February 28, six Palestinians have been killed as a result of attacks by illegal Israeli settlers.

The violence has also affected numerous communities, with properties damaged, livelihoods destroyed and residents displaced from their homes, leaving many without shelter, according to a statement.

The EU urged Israeli authorities to take “immediate and effective action” to prevent further attacks and ensure accountability.

“Impunity for such acts risks provoking further violence,” said the spokesperson.

The bloc also urged Israel to comply with its obligations under international law to protect the Palestinian population in the occupied territory.