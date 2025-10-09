TÜRKİYE
TRT World Forum 2025 convenes top minds to address global issues
Experts and officials will gather at TRT World Forum to explore governance, climate, technology, and international developments.
هشتمین نشست TRT World Forum / TRT World
October 9, 2025

The 9th TRT World Forum, one of the world’s largest media forums, has announced that it will take place on 31 October and 1 November in Istanbul, hosting dozens of speakers and experts from various fields.

Organised by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, the event will bring together experts and top officials from around the world.

Titled “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities,” the forum focuses on growing global instability and urgent international challenges.

TRT World has previously drawn thousands of participants, including senior policymakers and diplomats.

Discussions will focus on key international issues, including Türkiye’s defence, reconstruction of Syria, the diplomacy in a multipolar world and governance.

Panels will also cover geopolitics, security, climate and energy, technology, media, international law, and global economic shifts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has participated since 2017, is expected to address the forum on international developments.

The forum also aims to foster dialogue, connect decision-makers, and provide insight into strategies for managing crises and global change.

The registration for the TRT World Forum 2025 is underway at trtworldforum.com

SOURCE:TRTWorld
