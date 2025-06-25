AFRICA
2 min read
Gunmen kill 17 soldiers in attacks on army bases in northern Nigeria
The Nigerian army’s land and air units launched numerous counterattacks and “eliminated scores of bandits” in clashes.
Gunmen kill 17 soldiers in attacks on army bases in northern Nigeria
Two security sources said gunmen launched surprise attacks on the army's operating bases. / AP
June 25, 2025

At least 17 soldiers have been killed in northern Nigeria when gunmen stormed three army bases, security sources and a local official said, the latest assault in a region plagued by violence.

Armed gangs operating in the northwest, known locally as bandits, typically engage in kidnapping for ransom and target security forces.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the attacks on Tuesday but did not provide details.

"Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles while four troops wounded in action are currently receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds," the army said in a statement.

Two security sources said gunmen launched surprise attacks on the army's forward operating bases in the Kwanar Dutse Mariga and Boka areas in Niger State and another base in neighbouring Kaduna State, battling troops for several hours.

Growing insecurity in Nigeria

RECOMMENDED

The sources and Abbas Kasuwar Garba, chairman for Mariga district, said all 17 fatalities were at the Kwanar Dutse Mariga base.

"It was an ambush. They (gunmen) came from nowhere and used heavy ammunition to attack," said a Niger-based army officer.

The Nigerian Army said it launched counterattacks, killing several gunmen.

Insecurity has stretched Nigeria's military, as it confronts armed gangs alongside Boko Haram and an affiliated group with Daesh terror network in the northeast.

Niger State has witnessed ambushes against military personnel, with Boko Haram terrorists known to operate there.

RelatedTRT Global - At least 102 killed in armed attack in northern Nigeria

Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report