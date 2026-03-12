Ukraine is awaiting White House approval for a major drone production agreement proposed by Kiev last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, as countries scramble to modernise their air defences after the Iran war exposed shortcomings.

The proposed US-Ukraine deal would cover various types of drones and air defences that operate as a single system capable of protecting against swarms of hundreds or even thousands of Iranian-designed Shahed drones and missiles, Zelenskyy said in a message on social media.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to sign this document,” he said.

Russia has fired tens of thousands of Iranian-designed Shahed drones at Ukraine in the last four years. Iran has responded to joint US-Israeli strikes by firing the same type of drones at targets in the Middle East.

Ukraine has pioneered the development of cut-price drone killers, some of which cost a few thousand dollars.

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The conflict unfolding in the Middle East might prompt American officials to sign the drone production proposal, Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is keen to lock in future foreign support for its ongoing effort to thwart Russia, and drone production agreements could bring Kiev some diplomatic leverage in negotiations with Moscow.