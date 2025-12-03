In pictures: Palestinians in Gaza hold mass wedding for dozens of couples amid fragile ceasefire
WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
In pictures: Palestinians in Gaza hold mass wedding for dozens of couples amid fragile ceasefire54 couples got married in a mass wedding held among the ruins in Khan Younis, which was caused by Israel.
Palestinian couples participate in a mass wedding ceremony at Hamad City in Khan Younis / AP
December 3, 2025

Eman Hassan Lawwa was dressed in traditional Palestinian prints, and Hikmat Lawwa wore a suit as they walked hand-in-hand past the crumbled buildings of southern Gaza in a line of other couples dressed in exactly the same way.

The 27-year-old Palestinians were among 54 couples to get married on Tuesday in a mass wedding in the blockaded enclave that represented a rare moment of hope after two years of brutal genocide.

"Despite everything that has happened, we will begin a new life," Lawwa said. "God willing, this will be the end of the war."

Weddings are a key part of Palestinian culture that have become rare in Gaza during the Israeli carnage. The tradition has begun to resume in the wake of a fragile ceasefire, even if the weddings are different from the elaborate ceremonies once held in the territory.

As roaring crowds waved Palestinian flags in the southern city of Khan Younis, the celebrations were dampened by the ongoing crisis across Gaza. Most of Gaza's 2 million residents, including Eman and Hikmet, have been displaced by Israel's carnage, entire areas of cities have been flattened, and aid shortages and outbursts in the genocide continue to plague the daily lives of people.

"We want to be happy like the rest of the world. I used to dream of having a home, a job, and being like everyone else," Hikmet said. "Today, my dream is to find a tent to live in."

"Life has started to return, but it's not like we hoped it would," he added.

The celebration was funded by Al Fares Al Shahim. In addition to holding the event, the organisation offered couples a small sum of money and other supplies to start their lives together.

For Palestinians, weddings are often elaborate, day-long celebrations, seen as both an important social and economic choice that spells out the future for many families. They include joyful dances and processions through the streets by massive families in fabric patterns donned by the couple and their loved ones, and heaping plates of food.

Here are some of the wedding’s images:

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
70,000+ Palestinians killed in Gaza and Israel now admits it
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
In Gaza’s darkness, Palestinians use ingenuity to light up their lives
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Israel kills two more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce deal entering next stage
The rules-based order was always a fiction; Gaza and Greenland simply exposed it
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
UN launches major drive to return hundreds of thousands of Gaza children to school
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation