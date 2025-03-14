Iraqi security forces killed a top Daesh figure responsible for “foreign operations,” the country’s prime minister has announced.

In a statement on Friday, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the Iraqi security forces in cooperation with the international coalition forces "successfully eliminated the terrorist Abdallah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, alias Abu Khadija."

He described the slain Daesh figure as “one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world."