Top Daesh figure killed: Iraqi PM
‘One of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world’ has been killed in cooperation with international coalition forces, says the Iraqi premier.
March 14, 2025

Iraqi security forces killed a top Daesh figure responsible for “foreign operations,” the country’s prime minister has announced.

In a statement on Friday, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the Iraqi security forces in cooperation with the international coalition forces "successfully eliminated the terrorist Abdallah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, alias Abu Khadija."

He described the slain Daesh figure as “one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world."

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country’s territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.

