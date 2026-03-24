The United States has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East, according to officials briefed on the diplomacy, signalling efforts to find an off-ramp as the war enters its fourth week, according to a report by The New York Times.

The proposal has been delivered via Pakistan, whose army chief has emerged as a key interlocutor between Washington and Tehran, officials said.

Tehran recently denied holding any talks with the US, despite President Donald Trump claiming that talks are progressing, but it remains unclear how widely the plan has been shared among Iranian officials or whether Tehran is likely to accept it as a basis for negotiations.

It is also unclear whether Israel is on board with the proposal.

Officials said the plan addresses Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, as well as maritime routes.