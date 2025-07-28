WORLD
2 min read
Netherlands lists Israel as a threat to its national security for the first time
Dutch security agency accuses Israel of attempting to influence politics, public opinion through disinformation.
Netherlands lists Israel as a threat to its national security for the first time
Dutch counterterrorism agency says Israel and the US also pose a threat to The Hague. / AP
July 28, 2025

The Netherlands has included Israel for the first time on its list of foreign states that pose a threat to the country, according to a recent report released by the country's chief counterterrorism agency, the Dutch National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV).

The document, titled Assessment of Threats from State Actors, points to efforts by Israel to manipulate Dutch public opinion and influence political decision-making through disinformation campaigns.

One incident cited in the report involves a document circulated last year by an Israeli ministry to Dutch journalists and politicians through unofficial channels.

RelatedTRT Global - Amsterdam attacks: Why did Western media get it so wrong?

The report claimed the document contained unusual and unwanted personal details about Dutch citizens, following tensions during a rally in Amsterdam of supporters of football team Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The NCTV also flagged concerns over mounting threats from both Israel and the US toward the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

RECOMMENDED

These threats, it noted, could potentially disrupt the court’s work.

As a host country to several international legal institutions, the Netherlands was described as having a "special responsibility" to safeguard their operations in the face of such external pressures.

Although the NCTV had previously expressed concern about Israeli spyware and surveillance tools, this particular report does not name Israel in its espionage section.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment