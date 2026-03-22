US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports if Democrats do not agree to end a partial government shutdown.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said: "If the Radical Left Democrats don't immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports."

The president added that ICE agents would oversee airport security and carry out "the immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants who have come into our country," singling out immigrants from Somalia, a Horn of Africa country he has frequently derided.

"I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our airports," Trump wrote.