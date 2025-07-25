Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced concern over escalating tensions in Syria, warning that the recent outbreak of violence — particularly between Druze and Bedouin groups in the southern province of Suwayda — could threaten the country’s territorial unity.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Fidan said Türkiye had to issue a warning amid signs of mobilisation by various groups across Syria.

"We saw statements and actions from these groups across the north, south, east, and west of the country. As Türkiye, we had to issue our warning because we are committed to Syria's unity and territorial integrity," he said.

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye’s goal is to help ensure regional security and stability, aligning with efforts by neighbouring countries, the European Union, and the United States.

He added that Türkiye continues to support a peaceful transition in Syria and said recent feedback from the new Syrian government has been encouraging.

Fidan also warned that some external actors were seeking to exploit instability in Syria for their own strategic goals.

"We've always seen that some actors wanted Syria to remain in a state of chaos, to prevent its strengthening," he said.

Call for dialogue

Condemning the recent violence in Sweida, Fidan called for swift accountability and urged all groups to refrain from threatening Syria’s unity under the guise of protecting ethnic or religious identities.

"This violence is unacceptable," he said.

"We oppose any action that jeopardises national unity, whether it's suppressing ethnic or religious groups, or putting the country at risk in the name of protecting them."

He said Türkiye wants all parties to respect the rights of Syria’s ethnic and religious communities, while ensuring that only the central government holds weapons.