At least 10 more people have been killed and three others wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon as the ongoing offensive enters its second month, authorities said.
The Lebanese health ministry said on Thursday that four people were killed and three others wounded in a strike on the town of Ramadiyeh in the Tyre district.
In another strike, the state-run National News Agency reported that three people were killed after a two-storey building was hit in the town of Kfarsir.
A municipal council member and two of his family members were also killed when Israeli warplanes struck a four-story building they were inside in the town of Zebdine, the agency said.
Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of strikes on the towns of Yater, Harouf, and Zebdine, destroying several homes, according to the agency.
Israeli artillery shelling targeted several areas, including Siddiqine, Jabal al-Batam, and Zebqine, as well as the outskirts of the towns of Shaqra, Wadi al-Slouqi, Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, Wadi al-Hamra, and Hamoul, and the vicinity of Qalaat Dabiya.
No casualties were reported.
The agency added that Israeli reconnaissance aircraft were flying intensively over the Tyre area.
In northern Lebanon, an explosion was heard in the Batroun area, with its cause not immediately known, while smoke was seen rising from forested areas between the towns of Asia and Nahla, without further details.
Lebanon’s health authorities said on Wednesday that the ongoing Israeli offensive since March 2 has killed 1,318 people and injured 3,935 others.
Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.
The attacks come as tensions in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.