At least 10 more people have been killed and three others wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon as the ongoing offensive enters its second month, authorities said.

The Lebanese health ministry said on Thursday that four people were killed and three others wounded in a strike on the town of Ramadiyeh in the Tyre district.

In another strike, the state-run National News Agency reported that three people were killed after a two-storey building was hit in the town of Kfarsir.

A municipal council member and two of his family members were also killed when Israeli warplanes struck a four-story building they were inside in the town of Zebdine, the agency said.

Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of strikes on the towns of Yater, Harouf, and Zebdine, destroying several homes, according to the agency.

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Israeli artillery shelling targeted several areas, including Siddiqine, Jabal al-Batam, and Zebqine, as well as the outskirts of the towns of Shaqra, Wadi al-Slouqi, Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, Wadi al-Hamra, and Hamoul, and the vicinity of Qalaat Dabiya.

No casualties were reported.