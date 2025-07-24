WORLD
2 min read
RSF carries out deadly attack in Sudan’s West Kordofan province
Rights groups have called for immediate action to halt violations against civilians in war-torn Sudan.
RSF carries out deadly attack in Sudan’s West Kordofan province
The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 and displaced 14 million. / AP
July 24, 2025

At least 27 civilians were killed and 43 others seriously wounded in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, local doctors said.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said RSF carried out a renewed assault on Brima Rashid village, north of al-Nahud city, targeting unarmed civilians in their homes, including women, children, and the elderly.

RelatedTRT Global - Death toll from RSF attacks in Sudan rises to 300: Rights commission

It described the scene as “a massacre” and “a bloody crime reminiscent of the most horrific violations against humanity.”

The independent medical group condemned the attack in the strongest terms, holding the RSF leadership “fully responsible for the lives lost and the bloodshed.”

It classified the attack as “both a war crime and a crime against humanity,” calling for urgent international intervention.

“This massacre is a dangerous continuation of systematic violations committed by the RSF across multiple states,” the group said, warning of “local and international silence and a deliberate disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people.”

RECOMMENDED

The network urged the international community to designate the RSF as a terrorist organisation and to take “immediate action to halt violations against civilians in areas under RSF control.”

It also called for opening humanitarian corridors to rescue those forcibly displaced from their homes.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce