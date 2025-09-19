Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday threatened to assassinate Abdul Malik al Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Houthi group, and to raise Israel’s flag over the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

In a statement on the US social media company X, Katz said: “Abdul Malik al Houthi, your turn is coming. You will be sent to meet your government and all members of the cowardly ‘axis of evil’ waiting in the depths of hell,” referring to the assassination of the Houthi government’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib al-Rahawi and several ministers in an attack on Sanaa on August 28.

The Houthi flag “will be replaced by Israel’s blue-and-white flag,” he added.

On August 28, an Israeli air strike in the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed 12 top Houthi officials, including the group’s Prime Minister Rahawi and several other ministers.