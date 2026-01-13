Israel’s parliament is advancing a deeply controversial bill that would allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging, according to Israeli media, contradicting earlier official claims that lethal injection would be used.

Haaretz reported on Tuesday that the draft legislation explicitly states executions would be carried out by hanging, performed by a specially appointed prison officer.

The bill, introduced by far-right lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech of the Otzma Yehudit party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, has reached its second and third readings in the Knesset. No date has been set for a final vote.

Under the proposal, the Israel Prison Service commissioner would appoint the executioner, with the process overseen by a prison warden, a judicial representative and a member of the prisoner’s family. Executions could proceed even if some overseers are absent, to avoid delays, the bill states.

Related TRT World - Another Gaza detainee dies in Israeli prison after being denied medical care

Full immunity to involved officials

The legislation grants full civil and criminal immunity to officials involved and bars any commutation, appeal, or cancellation once a death sentence is issued.

Prisoners sentenced to death would be held in complete isolation, with visits limited to authorised personnel, and executions would be carried out within 90 days of a final ruling.

Details of executions would be published by the Israel Prison Service, while the identities of those carrying them out would remain confidential.