BIZTECH
2 min read
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
The settlement follows allegations that Google Assistant activated without consent and captured private conversations.
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
The complaint says Google Assistant is meant to record only after hearing trigger phrases like “Hey Google” or “Okay Google.” / AP
January 27, 2026

Google has agreed to pay $68 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that its voice assistant technology secretly recorded users’ private conversations without their knowledge or consent.

The proposed settlement, filed in California federal court, stems from a lawsuit brought on January 23 claiming that Google Assistant was sometimes activated unintentionally and recorded audio that was then transmitted to Google’s servers.

According to the complaint, Android devices and other products running Google Assistant are designed to begin recording only after detecting trigger phrases such as “Hey Google” or “Okay Google.” But plaintiffs allege the system occasionally activated on its own, capturing private conversations even when users had not intentionally engaged the assistant.

While Google acknowledges that voice commands are processed by sending audio recordings to its servers, the lawsuit argues that unintended activations resulted in unlawful collection of personal communications.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Google to pay $28M to settle racial bias claims

Google Assistant is built into a wide range of devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, laptops, tablets and wireless headphones.

Google said it agreed to the settlement to avoid prolonged litigation. The deal still requires approval by US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman.

The case echoes similar allegations across the tech industry. Earlier this month, Apple agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing its Siri voice assistant of listening in on users’ private conversations without consent.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast