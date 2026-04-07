WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Iran cuts direct diplomacy with US after Trump's stark warning
Officials say indirect ceasefire talks continue despite a halt in communications, according to US media reports.
Iran cuts direct diplomacy with US after Trump's stark warning
A woman holds an Iranian flag at an intersection in downtown Tehran, Iran, April 6, 2026 / AP
16 hours ago

Iran has cut off direct communications with the US following President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s “whole civilisation,” media reports said on Tuesday.

The move came ahead of a Tuesday deadline set by Trump for a potential agreement, complicating efforts to reach a deal but not ending ongoing negotiations, according to The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials.

Officials said indirect talks through ceasefire mediators are continuing despite the suspension of direct contact, according to the reporting, which was largely confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.

One official said Iran’s decision was intended to send “a signal of disapproval and defiance” in response to the threat, according to the outlet.

RECOMMENDED

It remains unclear whether direct communication between Tehran and Washington will resume before the deadline.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump earlier warned that "a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again" — remarks that fueled speculation as his 8 pm Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday) deadline for Iran approaches.

RelatedTRT World - US steps up threats, strikes against Iran, but keeps diplomatic window open
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran cuts direct diplomacy with US after Trump's stark warning
Mediator Pakistan races against US deadline for Iran's positive response
Erdogan condemns 'heinous' Istanbul attack, vows continued fight against terrorism
'Whole civilisation will die' if Iran deal not met: Trump
US steps up threats, strikes against Iran, but keeps diplomatic window open
World is lining up for Russian energy, Kremlin asserts as Mideast war rages on
Qatar warns region 'close' to uncontrollable war escalation
US-Israel strikes hit Iran's Kharg Island, multiple blasts reported
Iran threatens oil and gas disruption if US targets civilian infrastructure
Deadly US-Israeli strikes hit Iran's bridges, railways
Iran calls on youth to form human chains around power plants as Trump deadline looms
Kazakhstan says oil exports via CPC remain 'stable' despite drone attack claims
Three terrorists neutralised after gunfight near Israeli consulate in Istanbul: Interior Minister
VP Vance visits Hungary to show US support for Orban in elections
Air strikes hit Iranian airports, cities as US-Israeli offensive intensifies