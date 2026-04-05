Kuwait's military has said its air defences are responding to hostile missile and drone threats, as an Iranian attack caused damage to government and oil facilities in the capital.
Kuwaiti authorities reported on Sunday that two of the country’s power and water desalination plants were struck by Iranian drones, causing significant material damage and putting two power generation units out of service.
"Kuwaiti air defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the Kuwaiti army said in a post.
It added that any explosions heard were the result of interceptions by air defence systems.
Kuwait's Finance Ministry said an Iranian drone attack caused major property damage to a government ministries complex in Kuwait City, without casualties.
The ministry said the attack targeted the complex building in the capital late on Saturday.
Emergency teams and relevant authorities immediately moved to address the incident in line with approved procedures.
Work for employees was conducted remotely on Sunday, with in-person operations set to resume on Monday under precautionary measures.
Regional escalation
Separately, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said a fire erupted in the Shuwaikh oil sector complex, which houses the oil ministry and its headquarters, following a drone attack.
No injuries were reported, and emergency and firefighting teams were working to contain the fire.
The region has been on alert since the United States and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on February 28.
The war has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
The attacks have caused damage to infrastructure and disrupted global markets and aviation.