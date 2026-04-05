Kuwait's military has said its air defences are responding to hostile missile and drone threats, as an Iranian attack caused damage to government and oil facilities in the capital.

Kuwaiti authorities reported on Sunday that two of the country’s power and water desalination plants were struck by Iranian drones, causing significant material damage and putting two power generation units out of service.

"Kuwaiti air defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the Kuwaiti army said in a post.

It added that any explosions heard were the result of interceptions by air defence systems.

Kuwait's Finance Ministry said an Iranian drone attack caused major property damage to a government ministries complex in Kuwait City, without casualties.

The ministry said the attack targeted the complex building in the capital late on Saturday.

Emergency teams and relevant authorities immediately moved to address the incident in line with approved procedures.

Work for employees was conducted remotely on Sunday, with in-person operations set to resume on Monday under precautionary measures.