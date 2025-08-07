In the summer of 2023, the London-based Palestinian filmmaker Yousef Alhelou travelled to Gaza with a simple mission to capture the vibrant pulse of a place that has long been off-limits to the world.

What he did not know was that his footage would soon become an unintentional obituary.

The Phoenix of Gaza , a 48-minute documentary, was filmed just months before Israel launched what Alhelou now calls a “genocidal war” on the strip.

Premiered in London in February 2025, the documentary stands as a hauntingly beautiful archive of a Gaza that no longer exists.

Over a period of two years, Israel dropped more than 85,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza, reducing the enclave to dust. Alhelou’s film now serves as an archive, a memory, and a monument.

Through his lens, we witness a Gaza that was already a “Riviera of the Middle East,” a place of joy and defiance that Israel turned into a mass graveyard.

“We refused to vanish. We refused to give up,” he says.

He shows us an authentic view of the place now touted as the “ Riviera of the Middle East ” in AI-generated videos.

Gaza before annihilation

Shot in July and August 2023, The Phoenix of Gaza is breathtakingly beautiful.

The film opens in London. We see him in his London apartment, packing his bags, his voice brimming with anticipation as he prepares to return to Gaza after a decade away.

He calls his mother, who showers him with prayers for safe travels, while his 10-year-old son makes a quick appearance.

“I wanted to show the world the life of Gazans, the daily life, the hustle and bustle,” he tells TRT World.

Little did Alhelou know that this footage, shot in July and August of 2023, would become a historical artefact, the last unvarnished portrait of Gaza before its annihilation at the hands of Israeli forces.

Through sweeping drone shots, we see a city that defies its 20-year siege.

Clean roads hum with smooth traffic, high-rise buildings adorned with solar panels, born of necessity after Israel bombed Gaza’s only power plant in 2006.

Greenbelts and trees dot the urban sprawl, while public parks appear full of families lounging on picnic chairs, children playing, and people strolling along the pristine Mediterranean beach.

“We managed to beautify and decorate our prison of Gaza,” Alhelou says, emphasising the resilience of a people who transformed a “high-density concentration camp” into a vibrant urban centre.

The beach is crowded, the water clear. Palestinian flags flutter as water-skiers speed by. The imagery defies the narrative of Gaza as a place of only suffering.

His approach is unpretentious: he walks through markets, parks, streets. He chats with shopkeepers, children, and the elderly.