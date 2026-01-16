WORLD
1 min read
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
The cause of the blaze remains unknown, Seoul's National Fire Agency says.
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
The blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning in Guryong village, often described as one of the capital's last remaining shanty towns. / Reuters
January 16, 2026

Over 250 people have been evacuated after a fire tore through an impoverished town near the famous Gangnam district in southern Seoul on Friday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning in Guryong village, often described as one of the South Korean capital's last remaining shanty towns.

"The fire spread rapidly into a major blaze due to the area's vulnerability to fires, with a dense concentration of temporary structures," authorities said.

Two hundred and fifty-eight people were safely evacuated, they added. No one was harmed.

Guryong was formed by low-income residents of that neighbourhood forced to relocate due to development projects.

RECOMMENDED

It lies just a stone's throw away from the glitzy district of Gangnam — one of Seoul's best known and wealthiest neighbourhoods, synonymous with South Korea's rise as an economic and cultural powerhouse.

Fires are frequent in the area.

In 2023, 500 people were forced to flee their homes ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday when a massive blaze broke out.

RelatedTRT World - Poland and South Korea seal $3.8B missile co-production deal
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US