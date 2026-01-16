Over 250 people have been evacuated after a fire tore through an impoverished town near the famous Gangnam district in southern Seoul on Friday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning in Guryong village, often described as one of the South Korean capital's last remaining shanty towns.

"The fire spread rapidly into a major blaze due to the area's vulnerability to fires, with a dense concentration of temporary structures," authorities said.

Two hundred and fifty-eight people were safely evacuated, they added. No one was harmed.

Guryong was formed by low-income residents of that neighbourhood forced to relocate due to development projects.