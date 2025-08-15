US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have shaken hands and exchanged greetings as they arrived at a military base in Alaska for a historic summit on Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The leaders were due to hold face-to-face talks that will be closely watched by European nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not included and has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

Both leaders stood alongside each other on Friday, shaking hands again, appearing to exchange words and ignoring shouted questions from reporters on site at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson outside Anchorage as F-22s and B2 bombers soared above.

Neither plane entered active service until after the Cold War had ended but their design and development began during the 1970s and 1980s when the US-Soviet rivalry was at its height.