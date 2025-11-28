TÜRKİYE
2 min read
EU defence programmes should include ‘geostrategic partner’ Türkiye: Germany
German Foreign Minister Wadephul vows closer cooperation with Ankara, says EU's $173B joint defence procurement programme should include key NATO partners like Türkiye, UK.
EU defence programmes should include ‘geostrategic partner’ Türkiye: Germany
Wadephul said they view Türkiye as an important "geostrategic partner" and would like to open a "new page" in relations. / AP
November 28, 2025

Türkiye is a long-standing and reliable NATO ally and should be included in the EU's new defence programmes, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin on Friday with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, Wadephul said they view Türkiye as an important "geostrategic partner" and would like to open a "new page" in relations.

"I firmly believe the EU's SAFE programme must be opened to Türkiye and the United Kingdom as important NATO partners," he said, referring to the EU's €150 billion ($173 billion) joint defence procurement programme to boost European defence capabilities.

"We are engaged in constructive talks on this matter. As I have already emphasised, Türkiye has always been a very reliable and stable NATO partner. As the German government, we have been seeking to take our bilateral relationship to a new level and, in particular, to strengthen the security aspect," he said.

Closer ties between NATO allies and Türkiye

In September, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also voiced support for Türkiye’s participation in the EU armament scheme SAFE.

In a meeting with EU ambassadors, Rutte said Türkiye’s application to join the SAFE programme would strengthen both European defence cooperation and NATO cohesion.

RECOMMENDED

He stressed that Türkiye’s military capabilities make it an essential security actor for Europe.

SAFE, adopted by EU leaders in May, will provide competitively priced, long-term loans to accelerate urgent defence procurement.

It forms part of the European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, aiming to mobilise over €800 billion ($924 billion) in defence spending.

While the loans will be available only to EU member states, Ukraine and EEA-EFTA countries will also be eligible to participate in joint procurement under the scheme.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions