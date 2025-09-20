French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday highlighted the importance of upcoming talks in New York on a two-state solution in the Middle East, saying the conference would be crucial in rallying the international community behind peace efforts.

Macron said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the meeting, which the two leaders will co-chair on Monday.

“The adoption by 142 countries of the (July) New York Declaration on the two-state solution marked a turning point in charting a path toward lasting peace and security in the Middle East,” Macron wrote on US social media company X.

He stressed that the conference “must enable us to take a further step in mobilising the international community.”

Macron also reiterated his backing for the principle of “two peoples, two states, peace and security for all” as the foundation of a future settlement.