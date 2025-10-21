German Chancellor Friedrich Merz faced sharp criticism from his coalition partner over controversial remarks on migration, with critics accusing him of echoing the racist rhetoric of the far-right AfD Party.

Social Democratic Party (SPD) Secretary General Tim Klussendorf publicly criticised Merz for using divisive rhetoric that undermines public trust, marking one of the sharpest rebukes from the coalition partner since the government formed earlier this year.

"We certainly have problems in Germany when it comes to crime and security," Klussendorf said in an interview on the n-tv news channel on Tuesday. "But constantly reducing all of these problems to a single issue, migration, and mixing so many things together while generalising about migrants is divisive and destroys trust,” he said.

Klussendorf emphasised that his expectations for the person holding one of Germany's highest offices are considerably higher, particularly when it comes to language that could stigmatise entire communities.

The controversy erupted after Merz, speaking at an event in Potsdam last week, was asked about the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Merz, who leads the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), responded by saying his government was correcting past migration policy failures and making progress.

"But of course, we still have this problem in the cityscape, and that's why our interior minister is now working on plans for enabling and carrying out deportations on a larger scale," he said.

Related TRT World - Germany has turned away more than 10,000 irregular migrants at its borders since May

Critics warn of division