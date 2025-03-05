Central American country El Salvador will continue purchasing Bitcoin as its strategic reserve, President Nayib Bukele announced.

"'This all stops in April.' 'This all stops in June.' 'This all stops in December.' No, it’s not stopping," he said on X late Tuesday.

"If it didn’t stop when the world ostracised us and most 'bitcoiners' abandoned us, it won’t stop now, and it won’t stop in the future," he added.

El Salvador currently holds 6,101 Bitcoin, according to data from the official Bitcoin Office of El Salvador.

Restrictions regarding Bitcoin