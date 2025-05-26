Israel and its all-weather ally, the United States, are pushing ahead with a controversial new aid programme for Palestinians called the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ despite widespread condemnation and opposition to the initiative.

The foundation is expected to begin operations this week in the besieged enclave where Israel has imposed a devastating blockade on aid delivery since March 2, pushing millions of people to the verge of starvation and death .

Touted as a mechanism to streamline humanitarian assistance to Palestinians under siege, the plan has already been rejected by the United Nations and condemned by human rights groups as ethically compromised and politically driven.

“This particular distribution plan does not accord with our basic principles, including those of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and we will not be participating in this,” said UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq last week.

Last week, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher also criticised the US and Israel-backed aid strategy, warning that it is not a genuine effort to help civilians in need.

“It is a fig leaf for further violence and displacement,” he told the UN Security Council. “It is a cynical sideshow. A deliberate distraction.”

Even within the foundation, there’s been pushback.

Jake Wood, who served as executive director of GHF for two months, resigned a day before the initiative’s launch, saying the operation could not uphold core humanitarian principles “humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence,” which he will not abandon.

The foundation's board was quick to express “disappointment” at his departure but insisted that the mission would move forward.

“Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” it said , pledging to reach over one million Palestinians by the end of the week through direct aid deliveries.

Yet aid groups argue that no aid system can succeed under current conditions.

Since March 2, Israel has blocked all humanitarian food aid into Gaza, according to multiple UN agencies.

Satellite imagery shows hundreds of aid trucks stalled at the Rafah crossing, unable to access the enclave. At Israeli-controlled crossings, aid is either obstructed or severely delayed, with arbitrary restrictions on who can deliver food and where it can go.

According to a recent report by the UN’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), half a million Palestinians, or one in every five people in Gaza, are now facing famine-level hunger.

These levels of deprivation are indeed the result of deliberate Israeli policy, one that has turned hunger into a weapon of war.

Why is the foundation controversial?

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a US-backed funding mechanism being created in coordination with Israel, reportedly to centralise the flow of aid into Gaza.