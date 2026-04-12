Iran's parliament speaker, who led peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, said Sunday that his country would not give in to threats after US President Donald Trump ordered a naval blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"If they fight, we will fight, and if they come forward with logic, we will deal with logic. We will not bow to any threats; let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told reporters after returning to Tehran from Islamabad, several Iranian news agencies reported.

Ghalibaf said Tehran’s “very good initiatives” to demonstrate goodwill had led to progress in negotiations with the United States, according to Iranian state media, even as he dismissed fresh threats from US President Donald Trump as ineffective.

Ghalibaf said Iran had presented constructive proposals in the Islamabad talks, which he said helped move discussions forward despite deep mistrust between the two sides.

Responding to Trump’s latest warnings, Ghalibaf said such threats “have no effect on the Iranian nation", state media reported.

Earlier, Trump ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to what he termed Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.